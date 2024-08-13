Ghana has not grown to be independent after 67 years – Methodist Bishop 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Lagos Town (W/R), Aug. 13, GNA – The Right Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Ansah, the Methodist Bishop of Sekondi Diocese, says 67 years after gaining independence, Ghana still relies on donor support, hence its current socio-economic predicaments.

According to him, the inability of leaders to make firm developmental decisions, but depend on foreign aid had contributed to the challenges in the country.

He was delivering a keynote address when the Mount Olivet Methodist Church climaxed its golden jubilee celebration, at Lagos Town in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

It was held on the theme: “Discipleship: Keeping the Heritage of Jesus Christ – Nurturing Lives for 50 Years Thus Far and Beyond.”

Rt. Rev. Ansah said: “Ghana at the age of 67 after independence, has still not grown to be independent. We are still depending on donor support, hence our predicaments.”

“We are still being tossed to and fro by the waves of IMF and other donor agencies to the extent of forcing us not to legislate on LGBTQ+ doctrines that are not in conformity with our cultural values.”

He continued: “Corruption has engulfed us to the extent that even a class one pupil would want to give something out to be allowed to cheat in an examination.”

The bishop expressed worry that the citizenry had given up the training they went through and were adopting new strategies which did not conform to the moral and cultural values that identified with the Ghanaian society.

Rt. Rev. Ansah noted that to avert the situation, there was the need for Christians to grow and mature spiritually in Christ, saying, “Mature Christians are those whose lives are marked by stability that they are not easily led astray by teachings and practices that are contrary to the Word of God.”

Touching on other societal issues, he expressed worry over the decline in the membership of churches, although communities were growing.

“One of the possible reasons for this decline is an apparent lack of focus on discipleship ministries and spiritual growth. Participation in discipleship opportunities of our church like Bible Class Meetings, Sunday school, organisational meetings, and other small, accountability groups are limited to a few.

The problem is not that there is no discipleship taking place but that most of us seem content and satisfied with where we are. We are not putting into practice our God-given gifts and graces,” the bishop stated.

Rt. Rev. Ansah, therefore, urged the leadership of the church to discuss and adopt new strategies to enhance both physical and spiritual growth among members “to take the church from where it is now to where it ought to be.”

