Students urged to join fight against violent extremism 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Sandema (U/E), Aug 13, GNA – Mr Ali Anankpieng, Executive Secretary of the Upper East Regional Peace Council, has urged the youth to be critical of extremists and show some level of commitment in the fight against violent extremism.

He said the youth were the target of violent extremists due to their vulnerability, and therefore being observant and critical in the fight against their acts would give them some fair understanding of these cruel activities and enable them to resist radicalization.

Mr Anankping made the remarks when he addressed some selected students of the Azantilow Senior High Technical School in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region at as part of this year’s celebration of International Youth Day.

The engagement formed part of the Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) sensitisation in schools being implemented by the National Peace Council under the Atlantic Corridor Project, aimed at strengthening mechanisms and approaches for early warning and response to target vulnerable populations and locations.

It is being sponsored by the governments of Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Robert Ubindam, Head of Operations and Intelligence at the Paga Sector command of the Ghana Immigration Service noted that the ascendance of students rioting in schools in the region was becoming too many and ought to be stopped.

“As today marks International Youth Day, we want the students to appreciate and understand the need for peaceful coexistence because in recent times we have noticed that there has been an ascendance of students riots in some selected schools in the region, and the scariest part is that these rioting trickles down to tribal lines,” he stated.

He said all efforts must be geared towards curbing such situations in schools before they degenerate into the larger society to destabilize the peace being enjoyed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Tibire, Builsa North Municipal Commander of the Ghana Police Service, emphasized that security was a collective responsibility and the youth as stakeholders must be vigilant and conscious of their part in the fight against violent extremism.

“The mantra ‘if you see something, say something’ is a wakeup call to all of us to be vigilant in our surroundings and report suspicious characters for a safer and harmonious environment for all of us to live peacefully,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu, the Upper East Regional Commander of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), urged the students to have self-control so as not to be lured by the fancy promises of violent extremists, as it had the greatest tendency of jeopardizing their future.

Mr Victor Akanboge, Programmes Officer at the Paga Office of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, indicated that unauthorized possession of firearms constitutes a severe offense under Ghanaian law and students must avoid being victims.

He emphasized that victims could be fined up to GH¢12,000.00 or lifelong imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Mr Richard Akum-nyemi, the Assistant Headmaster of Administration, thanked the Peace Council and its sponsors for the sensitization of the students and called for more such activities to instil in the students the need to coexist peacefully.

Master Christopher Amougsi, the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the school, said he was inspired by the sensitization and would, together with his colleagues, become peace ambassadors to champion peace on campus and beyond.

