Ghana’s Armwrestling team to participate in 45th World Armwrestling Championship  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.14, GNA- The National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms, will represent Ghana at the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship to be held in Chisinau, Moldova from August 15 to 25, 2024.

The team would be represented by double gold medalists and African champions Grace Minta, Edward Yamoah Asamoah, Blessing Abeka Nunoo and Godwin Sackey.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, together with the team would depart on Thursday, August 15.

Speaking to GNA Sports ahead of their departure, Mr Osei Asibey stated that funding was one of the challenges they faced in their preparation for the competition.

“Participating in world events builds capacity and the confidence of our athletes; so in as much as we are disappointed with the numbers, we also take solace in the fact that we will use this championship to give our athletes and officials the needed exposure,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the board of Ghana Armwrestling and the athletes.

The team would also be joined by Mr. Nii Otoo Larkyne, Mr. Husseini Akuetteh Addy, and Ms Abigail Fremah who are officials of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

The Moldovan National Sports Federation of Armwrestling (FNSARM) will host the biggest gathering of armwrestlers globally, under the leadership of President Alexandru Grumeza and General Secretary Ms Anna Belenciuc.

The Federation is well-prepared to welcome over 1,500 competitors, officials, and supporters from more than 60 countries.

GNA

