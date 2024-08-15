Paris Paralympics: Team Ghana poised to get on medal podium – Captain 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Tahiru Haruna, the newly appointed Captain of Team Ghana at the upcoming Paris Paralympics, says the team is poised to make Ghana proud by winning medals.

Ghana’s contingent for the 2024 Paralympics arrived in Paris on Tuesday as they continue preparations for the 10-day event, which runs from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Team Ghana is expected to compete in four disciplines, namely para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para cycling, and para-taekwondo.

Team Captain Haruna, who would be competing in para-powerlifting, was elated with the honour of being appointed to lead the team.

“I am truly honoured by the trust and support shown by my teammates. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity,” Haruna said.

“This is a testament to the strong team dynamics we have built. I am committed to making good use of it to represent and market Ghana at the Paris 2024 Games by mounting the podium,” he added.

Haruna’s captaincy is a testament to the unity and strength of the team after being voted for by his fellow teammates in the French capital.

Team Ghana, made up of six athletes, has started a one-week pre-camping before moving to the Games Village ahead of the opening ceremony of this year’s Paralympics.

