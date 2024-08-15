2024 Paralympic Games: Tahiru Haruna to captain Team Ghana 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA- Tahiru Haruna, Ghana’s Para-Powerlifter has been appointed as the new captain for Team Ghana at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The national para team has been making the nation proud showcasing their talent, hard work and determination.

A press release by the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), copied to the GNA Sport said, “Tahiru Haruna is bestowed with the honour of captaincy, a testament to the unity and strength of the team, as he was voted by his fellow teammates in the French capital”.

“I’m truly honoured by the trust and support shown by my teammates. This is a testament to the strong team dynamics we have built,” Haruna said.

“I am committed to making good use of it to represent and market Ghana at the Paris 2024 Games by mounting the podium.”

The 2024 Paralympic Games would kick off on Wednesday, August 20 to Sunday, September 8, 2024, in France, Paris.

GNA

