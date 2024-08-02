East Gonja Municipal NCCE holds Police-community dialogue session

By Albert Futukpor

Salaga (S/R), Aug 2, GNA – The East Gonja Municipal Directorate of the National Commission

for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a Police-community dialogue session to strengthen

ties and foster cooperation and trust between community members and the Police Service.

The event, held at Salaga, was attended by various stakeholders, including traditional and

political leaders, the Police and community members.

They discussed security concerns in the area and proposed solutions to promote peace and

security in the municipality.

The event formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being

implemented by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union.

Mr Iddrisu Abdul-Latif, East Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the event, said it

was to create a platform for community members to interact with the Police to boost trust and

confidence.

He said the peace and security in the country must not be taken for granted as the country was

prone to extremist activities and required the community to play a partnership role with security

agencies by reporting suspicious activities and offering important insights about potential

threats.

He reiterated that “As we move towards the 2024 general election, we should help the Police

Service to serve and protect the public from any form of threats.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Amos Yelison, the Divisional Police Commander for

the area, advised participants to report suspicious acts of terrorism and its related activities to

the Police Service for swift intervention.

He touched on some of the major and minor offences and urged participants to cooperate with

the Ghana Police Service and feed them with requisite information for prompt action.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

