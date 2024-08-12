Boaba Children Foundation launched in Bolgatanga to support the vulnerable

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Aug 12, GNA – A new non-governmental organisation dubbed: “Boaba Children Foundation,” has been launched in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, aimed at supporting vulnerable women and children.

Mr Zaya Yeebo, Founder of the NGO, said government alone could not address all challenges confronting the vulnerable and called for support from other stakeholders.

He said the region was known for basket weaving, traditional smock weaving, and sheanut cultivation among others and said the challenge to harness these resources for development called for the required skills to put them into good use, create market links and capitals.

He said the Foundation would build the capacity of vulnerable women and scout for capital for them to start small scale businesses to help cater for themselves and their children.

Mr Yeebo mentioned the inability of many vulnerable women, especially widows and single mothers, to pay their children’s school fees and said his outfit would collaborate with state and non-state actors to address such challenges.

He spoke of plans to engage in fund raising activities to help address the challenges of the vulnerable women in the region.

Ms Anatu Ibrahim, the guest speaker, expressed worry over the waywardness of children in some parts of the country and stressed the need for NGOs to collaborate by working hard to curb teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and prostitution among youth.

“The future of the country will be bleak if we parents fail to nurture our children to become responsible future leaders,” she said.

Mr Mark Nawane, an official of the Foundation, expressed concern about irresponsible parenting, noting that the Boaba Children Foundation would embark on sensitisation programmes for such parents to honour their responsibility of proper parenting and child upbringing.

Mr James Kumbeni from the Foundation said as part of the implementation activities, it would have a youth wing to play advocacy roles and raise awareness on the plight of the vulnerable and seek support for them.

Dr Akamboe Ayirebasia, who chaired the launch, entreated the NGO to partner with other stakeholders to make its dream a reality.

