Wa Catholic Diocese ordains Most Rev. Francis Bomansaan as Bishop of Wa 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/), Aug. 4, GNA – The Most Reverend Francis Bomansaan of the Missionaries of Africa (M.Afr) has been ordained the Bishop of Wa Catholic Diocese and “Chief Shepherd” of the church in the area.

The ordination followed the death of the then Bishop of Wa, Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr. The Most Reverend Bomansaan was subsequently appointed by His Holiness Pope Francis on 22nd May 2024.

The Episcopal Ordination and Installation of the Most Rev. Bomansaan as the Bishop of Wa was held during a solemn ceremony in Wa at the weekend.

Leaders of the Catholic Church across the country and beyond, including Bishop Emeritus of Wa, Most Rev. Paul Bemile, members of the church, friends, families and well-wishers of Most Rev. Bomansaan and representatives of political and traditional leaders, among others, attended the event.

Most Rev. Francis Bomansaan, M.Afr was born on 19th January 1962 in Kaleo in the Immaculate Conception Parish, Kaleo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Upper West Region.

He gained admission into St. Victor’s Major Seminary, Tamale in 1983 to train to become a priest for the Society of Missionaries of Africa.

After completing his two years of Philosophical studies in 1985 he was sent to the Missionaries of Africa International English-speaking Novitiate/Spiritual year in Kasama, Zambia in Southern Africa.

Most Rev. Bomansaan was ordained a priest in the Immaculate Conception Parish, Kaleo by the Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya, the then Bishop of Wa Diocese on 27th July 1991.

He served in various positions and before he was appointed Bishop of Wa, he was the Vice Superior General, Generalate, Missionaries of Africa, Rome, Italy.

Most Rev. Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, led the consecration, with Most Rev. Paul Bemile and Most Rev. Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference as co-consecrators.

Most Rev. Gyamfi delivered the Homily at the ceremony and described the appointment of Most Rev. Bomansaan as a call to duty to execute God’s work, which he must perform with due diligence.

His Eminence Peter Cardinal Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, congratulated Most Rev. Bomansaan for accepting the arduous task of a Bishop since he could have rejected the appointment.

He said the work of a Bishop was huge and Most Rev. Bomansaan could not do it without the help of God and entreated the people to pray for the Bishop to execute his duties well.

“When you think about praying for a Bishop and praying that his work becomes easier, you are also praying for yourselves since you are the work and the responsibility of a Bishop.

“When you gather in the morning, in the afternoon, in the evening or at night to pray for the bishop, remember and recognize that you are praying for yourselves.

That also means that if you cease to pray for the bishop, you also cease to pray for yourselves,” Cardinal Turkson admonished.

Rev. Father Stanley Lubungo, M.Afr, Superior General of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers), observed that the appointment of Most Rev. Bomansaan was a testament to his unwavering dedication, deep faith and exemplary leadership within the Society of Missionaries of Africa and in the Church.

“Your pastoral wisdom, humility and vision have been a source of inspiration to me, to our General Council and to many, and I have no doubt that you will shepherd the faithful of Wa Diocese with the same passion and love”, he said.

Most Rev. Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference eulogized Most Rev. Bomansaan for his dedication and pastoral experiences, which had made him well suited for that sacred responsibility of a Bishop.

In a speech read on his behalf, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, congratulated Most Rev. Bomansaan on his appointment and subsequent ordination.

The president donated GH₵20,000 to the bishop, former President John Mahama donated GH₵10,000 and the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban S. K. Bagbin donated GH₵50,000.

GNA

