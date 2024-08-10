Farmers in Nkwanta South receive seeds through PFJ II 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Farmers in the Nkwanta South Municipality have received improved seeds as part of the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II (PFJ II) programme.

Mr. Mubarak Awudu, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, highlighted the benefits of the programme, especially for small-holder farmers in the area.

He noted that the programme had increased yield and provided income to farmers and their families.

Mr. Felix Owusu-Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive, who supervised the distribution of the seeds, reiterated the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty, especially among the youth, by making farming more attractive.

He also spoke about other programmes for farmers in aquaculture, animal rearing, and beekeeping in the cocoa areas in the municipality.

Mr. Owusu-Gyimah urged the people to take advantage of these policies since they were some of the pragmatic ways to reduce poverty.

He also urged beneficiaries to encourage other farmers to register so they could also benefit from the programme.

The over 600 farmers, who received fertilisers, maize and rice seeds expressed their gratitude to the government.

They also stated that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme was a game changer in the life of farmers.

“We pledged to make good use of these seeds and fertilisers in order to help us alleviate poverty in our families,” the farmers said.

