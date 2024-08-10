2024 Mandela Washington Fellows call on Ghana’s Ambassador to US

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 10, GNA – A group of young Ghanaian leaders, who were part of the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, have paid a visit to the Ghana Embassy in Washington D.C.

The visit was to introduce themselves to Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Hajia Alima Mahama, and to brief her and the consulate on their activities.

The Fellows were received by Mr. Francis Gborglah, Head of Consulate at the Ghana Embassy in the USA as well as other embassy staff members.

The Mandela Washington Fellows completed an intensive six-week leadership training programme across 28 educational institutions in the USA.

They were in Washington D.C. for the 10th anniversary summit of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Mandela Washington Summit, an initiative, sponsored by the U.S. Government.

It was aimed at empowering young African leaders through educational and professional development.

During the visit, the fellows engaged in discussions on a range of issues and explored potential collaboration to further their impact-driven projects.

The visit also saw the attendance of Dr Joel Duah Afi, an alumnus of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and recipient of the 2024 Leadership Impact Award.

Dr Afi, honoured for his commitment to promoting inclusion, innovation and access, presented his award to the Ambassador.

Mr. Banasco Seidu Nuhu, Chief Executive Officer of Nasco Tech and Nasco Feeding Minds, speaking on behalf of the group, underscored the significance of government support for projects of young leaders, who excelled in diverse sectors in Ghana.

He stated that with such backing, the fellows could significantly enhance their efforts and contribute to Ghana’s development goals.

Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States assured the fellows of her commitment to facilitating conversations with relevant authorities, including the Presidency to secure resources that could aid their initiatives.

She noted that the support would not only strengthen their projects but also drive broader development and progress in Ghana and beyond.

She congratulated Dr Afi and encouraged the fellows to draw inspiration from his success and strive, to make substantial impact in their home country.

In appreciation, the fellows presented to the Ambassador eco-friendly hand-woven crafts from Bolgatanga.

GNA

