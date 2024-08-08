Election 2024: Public urged to start preaching peace ahead of polls 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Aug. 08, GNA-Mr Godson Bill Ocloo, the Chief Executive Director of the African Centre for Emergency Management and Human Security has urged the public to uphold, encourage, and preach peace before, during, and after the 2024 polls.

According to him, the call would create opportunities for all, especially the youth, to reaffirm their commitment to democracy for a peaceful environment.

Mr Ocloo, also a security analyst, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, stated that Ghana must navigate and serve as an example during the crucial December polls to create a considerable influence on the democracy of other countries in the sub-region that faced similar challenges.

“The upcoming December 7 elections are not merely a logistical event, it is a testament to enduring the spirit of the Ghanaian people and their unwavering belief in the power of collective governance,” he stated.

He charged the public to reflect on the importance of their votes and the implications of the electoral choices to protect the nation’s democracy hinges on collective decisions and actions.

Mr Ocloo explained that history has shown that the path towards a vibrant democracy was often fraught with challenges, “but it is through resilience and public engagement that can make it possible for these hurdles to be controlled.”

He said as Ghana approached the December polls; the nation stood at a crucial crossroads that could define its democratic trajectory with high stakes which charged the political atmosphere with tension.

Mr Ocloo urged all political party supporters to, as a matter of urgency, prioritise peace and unity regardless of intense arguments to maintain the democratic principles of the country that have been demonstrated since 1992.

“The two major political parties, namely NPP and NDC have raised alarm about potential electoral malfeasance, and the allegations have further entrenched partisan divisions, eroding public trust in the political system.”

He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to oversee fair and transparent elections that would reduce the tension of public perceptions and allegations to avoid increasing scrutiny and criticism from the political parties.

Mr Ocloo appealed to the public to avoid inflammatory statements that would threaten and incite violence.

He called on all to be vigilant and protest perceived injustices that have resonated within some communities.

He said, “With few months to go for the elections, all stakeholders, including political party leaders, security agencies, CEOs, religious bodies, Heads of institutions, and others must start preaching and highlighting the importance of peace and unity.”

