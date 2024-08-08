NDC PC promises hire-purchase motors for “Okada” riders with flexible payment 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug. 8, GNA- Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate (PC) of the NDC for Krachi East constituency, has assured to offer motorbikes on a hire-purchase to commercial motorcycle operators should he win the parliamentary seat in the December polls.

He said interested “Okada” riders would be registered for the bikes with work and pay in instalments, in addition, he has announced plans to build an ultra-modern office for Okada riders to keep missing items and luggage belonging to people, who patronized their daily businesses.

The PC said okada supported the Ghanaian economy in diverse ways, it served as a source of direct employment to the riders, providing livelihoods to their families and dependents, it also supported indigenous trade and commerce by providing logistical support for deliveries.

He urged drivers to recognise motor riders as co-users of the road to ensure the safety of riders and passengers.

Addressing the youth in the constituency, he said the Flagbearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama was committed to legalizing the operations of motorcycle riders if the party had the opportunity to rule the country from 2025.

Mr Djabab said the promise by Mr Mahama has been well received and was hopeful that when voted into power the next NDC government would not forget their promise.

He was of the conviction that the NDC Flagbearer had the spark and charisma that a President would need, everywhere Mahama goes look at the crowd that followed him.

“A vote for the NDC is a vote for jobs, prosperity and development that brings along the okada operators and their families because the NDC is leaving no one behind,” Mr Djabab.

Mr Isaac Biyi, head of the motor riders’ association in Dambai township and his team expressed excitement made by the PC and assured to support him to achieve his goal.

