ECG, Tema begins sanitisation of database project 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 8, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Region, has commenced an exercise to sanitise its customer and asset database.

Mr Charles Obeng, the Project Manager, said the project would also help automate work processes related to installation, replacements, maintenance works, and decommissioning of downstream assets.

Mr Obeng, who is also the Director of Project Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation of the ECG, told the Ghana News Agency that the project was also targeted at uncaptured meters and individuals connected to the ECG network who were not receiving bills, ensuring they were fully onboarded as ECG customers to improve revenue and reduce system losses.

The project, which started in the Nungua District of Tema Region, is currently ongoing in the Ashaiman District and would be replicated in other districts in the region.

He said its implementation involved tagging downstream assets such as low voltage poles, building structures, and meters with unique QR codes, as well as updating customer information into the ECG network.

He indicated that, “an inventory and tagging of assets throughout the district is being done as part of efforts designed to ensure accurate records and effective management of the district assets.”

He therefore called on customers to collaborate with the personnel who may visit their premises as part of this project, adding that the personnel would be working with service persons, interns, and some military personnel as part of their on-field study experiences with ECG.

