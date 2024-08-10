Dumasua residents sensitized on economic benefits of liquid, plastic waste

By Christopher Tetteh



Dumasua (B/R), Aug. 10, GNA – WASHPluS, a Kumasi-based household waste management organisation, has sensitised residents of Dumasua, a farming community in the Sunyani West Municipality on best practices and economic benefits of household waste management.



The organisation, working in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector engaged the chiefs and people of the town and informed them on some best practices of managing their domestic waste, both liquid and solid and to derive profits.



They were taught techniques in separating waste for organic manure and composting, local methods of plastic recycling, and metals for bailing as well as make good use of liquid and organic waste and to re-green the environment, and for backyard gardening purposes.



Ms. Priscilla Badaweh Coffie and Samuel Adjie-Nimoah, the Co-Executive Directors, WASHPluS took the residents through proper waste disposal.



In an interview with the media, Ms. Coffie enumerated the numerous consequences of indiscriminate solid and liquid waste disposal, which polluted water bodies, escalated greenhouse gas emissions, and contributed to climate change.



That in turn affects human lives, natural habitats, and air quality negatively, hence the need for the nation to prioritize and invest much in waste collection and management.



Ms. Coffie said WASHPluS aimed at inculcating proper waste management into the minds of Ghanaians for clean and healthy environment, reduce expenses on agro-chemicals for farming and facilitate environmental stewardship, and to create job opportunities in the agribusiness sector too.



She urged farmers to “see waste as a resource” and engage in the production and use of organic fertilizer to boost soil fertility, instead of over-relying on chemical ones.



Mrs. Gifty Nyarko, the Project Coordinator, WASHPluS said recycling of household waste would put the nation on the edge to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkosuohene (sub-chief) of Dumasua commended the WASHPluS for the initiative and asked them to extend their sensitization to other communities too.



He said the WASH sector had huge potential for job creation and called for investment in the sector and create jobs for the youth.

GNA

