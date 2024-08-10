Concerned Youth of Keta to demonstrate over delayed justice for Jerry Kpesenu

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Aug. 10, GNA – The Concerned Youth of Keta in the Volta Region are to hold a two-day demonstration to protest the perceived delay for justice for late Jerry Kpesenu, who was allegedly brutalised to death in police custody.

This, according to them, would bring to the attention of the authorities the pleas and agitations of the youth to seek justice for their late brother, popularly known as ‘Maya.’

Mr. Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, the General Secretary of the group, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that the planned demonstration was in collaboration with the youth and the families of the deceased.

“We are disappointed about how the authorities are treating this alleged murder case so far, and for how long should we wait after exhausting two months already,” he fumed.

Mr. Deynu further disclosed that the intended massive demonstration, scheduled to take place between Wednesday, August 21, and 22 respectively was expected to commence from the Keta Business College junction to the deceased’s house.

He alleged that despite the earnest pleas and undeniable evidence of the atrocity committed by the police, the state remained hesitant in holding the officers accountable.

“This action by the police hierarchy and other relevant authorities has not only undermined justice delivery for our brother but also a demonstration of disrespect to the family and the youth at large,” he said.

He urged all youth within the Keta Municipality and beyond to join hands to fight against injustice and police brutality, as well as corporate negligence.

The late Kpesenu was allegedly arrested and tortured by the Keta Police on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in his house after a complaint was lodged against him for ceasing some working tools belonging to an electrician, who visited the premises to fix an air-conditioning system in one of the tenants’ rooms.

Preliminary investigations by the GNA revealed that the tenant failed to inform the deceased before the installation, whilst a complaint was later lodged leading to the deceased’s arrest.

The detention of the deceased in police custody subsequently led to his untimely death, raising several allegations such as police unprofessional conduct and brutality.

Earlier, the Concerned Youth of Keta as well as the Member of Parliament for the area petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the incident.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

GNA

