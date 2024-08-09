China take seventh diving gold with women’s 3m springboard win

Paris, Aug. 9, (dpa/GNA) – Chen Yiwen secured China a seventh diving gold at the Paris Games with a win in the women’s 3-metre springboard event on Friday.

The Chinese team can now complete a unprecedented gold medal sweep if they win the men’s 10m platform on Saturday.

Chen scored a total of 376 points to finish ahead of Australia’s Maddison Keeney. China also took bronze through Chang Yani.

It is Chen’s second gold medal in Paris after winning the synchronized 3-metre springboard with team-mate Chang.

With the results in Paris, China now have 54 diving gold medals in Olympic history and have overtaken the United States as the country with most wins in the event.

GNA

