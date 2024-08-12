Campaign on drowning prevention awareness among school children gets result

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – A recent pilot educational campaign at Weweso Primary School in Kumasi, in Ghana’s Ashanti region, has successfully raised awareness about water safety and drowning prevention among school children aged five to 14 years and their teachers/caregivers.

Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths globally, with about 236,000 drowning deaths occurring yearly.

In Ghana, an estimated 1,360 drowning deaths occur annually, with children and young adults being the most affected groups.

Despite its severity, drowning remains a neglected public health concern in Ghana and many other countries worldwide.

The campaign, an initiative of the Emerging Leaders in Drowning Prevention Programme, was conducted with training from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

It aimed to raise awareness about drowning risks, promote safe water practices, and pave the way for future drowning prevention interventions.

Participants demonstrated an improved understanding of the specific dangers associated with different water bodies, potential drowning locations, and risky behaviours that can lead to drowning incidents.

Children and teachers now better understand the importance of active adult supervision, wearing life jackets, acquiring swimming skills, and using the buddy system around water.

The campaign successfully increased awareness of drowning prevention, addressed misconceptions, improved supervision of children, and encouraged responsible behaviour around water bodies.

Participants showed a significant mindset shift, recognizing the role of risky behaviours in causing drownings.

Following the success of the campaign, it is recommended that it be replicated across different regions of Ghana for wider coverage and long-term impact.

Further recommendations include involving parents, communities, and relevant stakeholders, seeking partnerships to equip children with swimming skills, and incorporating drowning prevention education into the national school curriculum.

The drowning prevention educational campaign was designed to enhance water safety knowledge among children and educators, promoting safer practices and reducing drowning incidents.

This initiative reflects a commitment to safeguarding the well-being of children and fostering a safer community.

