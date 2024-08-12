Legatum Center at MIT Successfully Concludes Bootcamp for Early-Stage Innovators in Ghana 

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA-The Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at MIT has successfully concluded its intensive bootcamp for early-stage innovators in Ghana.

The three-day programme, in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), The She Hub Ghana and with the support of the Mastercard Foundation, equipped 25 promising Ghanaian ventures with the skills and tools necessary to propel their businesses forward.

“This bootcamp provided a valuable platform for Ghanaian entrepreneurs to gain critical insights and strategies for navigating the unique challenges and opportunities presented by growth markets,” said Dina H. Sherif, Executive Director of the Legatum Center.

“Through interactive workshops led by MIT faculty, experienced entrepreneurs, and industry experts, participants honed their value propositions, refined their business models, and developed strong leadership skills—all essential ingredients for achieving sustainable growth.”

The bootcamp’s curriculum, is characterised by the integration of the Center’s own growth market case studies with cutting-edge theory, covering topics such as design thinking, product-market fit, systems change entrepreneurship, and market-creating innovation.

Participants also gained practical tools for crafting a strong and scalable business model. The final day focused on developing effective leadership skills, crafting compelling narratives, and building strategic partnerships.

“The Legatum Center Bootcamp was a game-changer! After three businesses, I finally have the clarity to build something truly groundbreaking,” said Charity Dzidedi Ofosuhene, Founder of Black Tech Lead.

“The structured knowledge and incredible network are invaluable. Huge thanks to the Legatum Center, the Ghana Enterprises Agency, and Ghana Hubs Network for this amazing opportunity.”

Recognizing the critical role of partnerships in delivering impactful bootcamps, the Legatum Center acknowledges the invaluable support of GEA and GHN, for creating a welcoming environment for the participating innovators. “The Legatum Center Bootcamp aligns perfectly with GEA’s mandate to empower Ghanaian businesses and equip them with the tools they need to thrive,” Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, CEO at the Ghana Enterprises Agency.

“We are proud to partner with the Legatum Center and GHN to cultivate a vibrant innovation scene in

Ghana. This bootcamp provided a valuable platform for early-stage ventures to gain the knowledge and connections necessary to contribute to our nation’s economic growth.”

The Legatum Center remains committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Bootcamp participants now join a community of thousands of innovators, change agents, and ecosystem players across the continent connected through the Legatum Center and its programme partners.

GNA

