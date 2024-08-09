Asante Kotoko to battle DC United in Capital City Africa Cup  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA-Ghana’s Asante Kotoko will take on Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United at this year’s Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC, USA.

The annual ceremonial match, scheduled for October 12 at the Audi Field is an initiative by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the GFA to mark the Ghana Week DC 2024.

The clash, which would matchup between the two historic teams would magnify the celebration of Ghanaian culture in Washington, D.C.

D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

On the other hand, the Porcupine Warriors can also boast of 24 Ghana Premier League titles, two CAF Champions League titles, nine FA Cup titles, three Super Cups, and 16 SWAG Cups.

The last time a Ghanaian side faced D.C United was in 2023 when they defeated Medeama SC 2-1.

Kotoko booked a ticket to play against D.C United after beating rivals Hearts of Oak to win the maiden Democracy Cup.

The team is currently in intensive training form to get gingered for the clash.

The Ghana Week DC 2024 takes place between October 7-12, 2024, in Washington DC, USA.

GNA

