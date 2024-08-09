NAFAC Regional Committee, Advisory Board inaugurated 

By Jerry Azanduna,

Techiman (BE/R) Aug. 9, GNA – The National Commission on Culture has inaugurated the Bono East Regional Local Planning Committee and Advisory Board for the 2024 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The planning committee and the Board, inaugurated by Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, the Executive Director of the Commission, were tasked to plan and execute a prestigious cultural festival that showcases Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, creates jobs, and boosts the economy.

The festival, which has been held for over 60 years, has contributed significantly to the socio-cultural and economic growth of the country.

Nana Acheampong highlighted the importance of NAFAC in promoting peaceful co-existence, and political, religious, and ethnic tolerance among communities and groups within and outside Ghana.

He said the festival would create a stage for all 16 administrative regions of Ghana to showcase their natural endowments through photographic exhibitions, local technological inventions, and services to boost creativity and increase foreign earnings.

The Advisory Board is chaired by Nana Apenteng Fosu Geabour, representing the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), while the Local Planning Committee is chaired by Nana Owusu Gyari II, Akwamuhene of the Techiman Traditional Council.

The members are Dr Barimah Asumadu Sakyi Secretary, Centre for National Culture, Professor Ameyaw Akumfi, RCC, Mr Daniel Wiafe Akenteng, RCC; Ms Evelyn Yawa Bandah, Social Welfare; Mr Raymond Asiedu Amponsah, Mhana Education Service, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Abayateye.

Others were Mr Paul Desmond Tutu, Information Services Department, Nana Kwaku Gyan Brukoro, Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Mr Simon Fiuc, Dressmakers Association, Mr Moses Donkor, Musician Association of Ghana (MUSIGA), Mr Emmanuel Ansu, Regional Director (CNC), and Mr Seidu Iddrisu Yeboah Acting. Regional Director (CNC) Ahafo Region.

The Local Planning Committee members include Mrs Joyce Eshun, Ghana Health Service; Mr Emmanuel Adu, Independent Broadcasters Association; Mr John Akamboi Adams, Ghana Tourism Authority; Mr Simon Adoi Afrifa, Ghana National Fire Service; DSP William Abayeteye, Ghana Police Service, Joseph Masawatin, Deputy Commander, National Ambulance Service, Techiman, Samuel Ayamah, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Michael Amoah, NIB, and Mrs Evelyn Yawe Bansah, Department of Children and Gender.

The rest are Mr Moses Donkor, MUSiGA, Ms Juliana Harrison Mutaah, Assistant Director, RCC, Mr Yaw Osei Buadu, Valley View University; Mr Fei Boakye Solomon, Techiman Municipal Assembly, Daniel Wiafe Akenten, Regional Advisory Committee; Nana Kwaku Gyan Brokuo II, Paramount Chief of Offuman Traditional Area, and Rev. Dr. Roland Okai, Bono East Christian Council.

