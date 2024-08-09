Western Region conquers Eastern Region to win 2024 KGL U-17 championship  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.09, GNA-Western Region completed a 2-1 comeback against Eastern Region to be crowned winners of the fourth edition of the 2024 KGL Inter-Regional U-17 Colts Championship.

A goal each from Stephen Cobbinah and Benedict Afful was enough to earn the winners their first title at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Thursday.

The game started with high intensity as the Eastern Region dominated their opponents with some solid tactical play.

Shaibu Abubakar answered the call of Eastern Region in the 17th minute with a breathtaking strike to get his side ahead.

The fight for an equalizer took centre stage, leaving the Western Region with no option but to keep their attack busy.

The boys in green, Western kept tormenting the leading side till their effort earned them a penalty in the 28th minute.

took a bold decision to slot in that long-awaited equalizer for the champions.

After recess, both teams were impressive to watch as they failed to bury some goalscoring chances in the early minutes.

Just when the fans thought the game needed extra time to decide, Benedict Afful was right at the spot to slot in a winner for the Western Region.

After 90 minutes, the game ended 2-1 in favour of Western Region.

Elsewhere, Northern Region beat Volta Region by a lone goal to finish third in the tournament.

Musa Ahmed Sharafadean of Northern Region was adjudged player of the tournament, netting six goals with three man of the match awards.

Bless Amedorme with Volta Region was also adjudged the best Goalkeeper of the tournament.

Nii Sarpei, Programmes Manager, KGL Foundation, speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said the championship formed part of their commitment to enhance football across the country.

He said he was impressed with the reception, which was a birth of something great between GFA and KGL Foundation.

He commended the GFA for their effort in helping to nurture young footballers who would go a long way to win trophies for Ghana in years to come.

