Aquinas SHS adjudged winners of Interschool Debate

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Aug 8, 2024, GNA – St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School (SHS), has been adjudged winners of the Ghana Publishing Association – Afram Publications Inter Schools debate.

They placed first with 757 points after breaking a tie with Aburi Girls SHS in the keenly contested debate.

The other schools, Presbyterian Boys SHS and West African SHS placed third and fourth with 696 and 664 points respectively.

Debating on the topic, “AI will redefine what it means to be human,” St Thomas Aquinas SHS, which debated for the motion was adjudged winners after a tie breaker.

They took home three boxes of books, a plaque and certificates as the ultimate prize whilst the other schools and their debaters also received boxes of books and certificates of participation.

Master Mahama Abdul-Bassit, the Principal Speaker for St Thomas Aquinas SHS Team, who was adjudged the overall best debater, expressed his joy, saying “we came prepared and our hard work paid off.”

Ms Harriet Adelaide Tagoe, the Managing Director and Publisher of Afram Publications Limited, said the debate sought to groom the students through innovative reading and research, prepare their minds for social transformation, and encourage them to purchase local books.

Ms Tagoe revealed that Afram Publications Limited had published over 500 book titles and continued to train people in various areas of publishing.

She said the students had been one of their major stakeholders, who read their materials, hence the reason for organizing the debate for them.

She explained that the debate formed part of activities marking the 2024 Ghana International Book Fair.

Themed “Books and Culture in the era of Artificial Intelligence,” the four-day book fair seeks to create an understanding of the role of Artificial Intelligence the world.

GNA

