AGI, GUTA, GNCCI support new Ghana Shippers’ Authority Law 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) have expressed support for the newly passed Ghana Shippers’ Authority Law.

The various trade associations indicated their support at a stakeholder engagement organised by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to seek input for setting up a Legislative Instrument (LI) that would guide the implementation of the new law.

Addressing the media after the engagement at the Ghana Shippers House in Accra on Thursday, Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said the GSA had taken note of the concerns raised by the trade associations, assuring that the new LI would address those concerns.

Parliament on Monday July 29 passed the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Bill 2024 into Law after its successful third reading on the floor of the House.

The new law which amends its 50 years’ old establishment law, NRCD 254 (1974), will regulate commercial activities of shippers, and primarily address the issue of unfair and excessive charges that burden traders who use Ghana’s sea and airports, as well as land borders to ply their international trade.

It seeks to ensure transparency, accountability, as well as to increase national revenue and to make Ghana a preferred destination for her landlocked neighbours, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Mr Marfo, also a member of the Transport Committee in Parliament, said the GSA would continue to engage the stakeholders to address all the challenges in the new law and to ensure a unified shipping industry.

He added that there would be education on the new law to enable the key stakeholders and the public to understand and to ensure its successful implementation.

Dr Humphrey Ayim-Darke, President, AGI, described the new law as a welcoming one, saying, it would strengthen the business community by enabling shippers to engage with their agents in an equitable manner.

“The role of the Shipper’s Authority is well defined–they become a form of a referee to aid us create the equity that is needed in the cost of doing business, especially from the port of entry where our various costs that feed into our productions are raised by virtue of the agent’s role,” he noted.

He indicated that there were gray areas in the new law, and that the AGI would contribute to the continued discussions to ensure the LI perfected those gray areas.

Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive officer, AGI, said with the GSA regulating the fixing of charges in the new law, misunderstandings and conflicts would be minimised.

Dr Joseph Obeng, President, GUTA, added that regulation of charges would give respite to businesses and ensure their growth.

He encouraged other stakeholders, including clearing agents, to also get involved in the GSA’s stakeholder engagements so that all of them would get their concerns addressed in the LI and ensure benefits for all.

He said: “You see, AGI was here, and the Chamber of Commerce was also here, and GUTA, we are also here. And you see, the consensus that we’ve built will actually help Ghana Shippers’ Authority to be emboldened to do what they are mandated to do.”

Professor Paul Kuruk, Vice-Chair, Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC), said the new law reflected international best practices and would enable Ghana to compete effectively in international trade.

