ACCI church pays tribute to founding leaders

By Micheal Owusu Duodu

Koforidua (AR), Aug. 2, GNA – Mr. George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, has urged the church and Christians in general to make practical efforts to help reverse the downward trend of discipline in the country.

He emphasised the importance of discipline and the need to continue to impact the communities for the next generation to emulate.

The Regional Minister made the statement in an address at the celebration of the legacy of Apostles’ Continuation Church International (ACCI) founding leaders at the church’s revival centre at Koforidua, near Duayaw Nkwanta, in the Ahafo Region.

Members of the church came together to celebrate the legacy of the church’s Founding Leaders, led by the Late Apostle Emmanuel Kwadwo Owusu for availing themselves for the service of God and mankind and impacting the church positively in the country.

The programme was on the theme: “Honoring our Founding Fathers: Our Heroes, our Pride- Their Legacy: Impacting Today and Shaping Tomorrow.”

Apostle Ebenezer Mensah Annang, General Secretary of ACCI, praised the founding fathers and mothers of the church by mentioning the names of Apostles Clement Brakatu, Paul Manu, Madams Dora Boakyewaa, Paulina Badu, Salomey Boateng, Mrs. Mercy Anokyewaa Manu, Mrs. Rose Owusu, and Prophetess Yaa Pomaa for availing themselves to be used mighty for the eminence of the church and the society in general.

He thanked God for using such great and faithful individuals to the blessing of ACCI church and people around the world mightily and urged members to follow the shining examples of the founding leaders who dedicated themselves for the immensity of the church

Apostle Clement Brakatu, Chairman of ACCI, assisted by Nana Boakye Bonsu, Akwamuhene, and Acting President of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council, and Nana Serwaa Akoto, Duayaw Nkwantahemaa as well as other eminent church leaders,

unveiled a monument in honour of the Late Apostle Emmanuel Kwadwo Owusu, Founder of the church.

