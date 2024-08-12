Youth are facing mental health, depression- Rev Paemka 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Aug. 12, GNA-Reverend Courage Paemka, Youth Desk Programme Officer of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has stated that the present generation of the youth was facing mental health issues and having depression.

He said this was because of the pursuit for success, and pressure to excel combined with societal expectations.

Rev. Paemka who stated this in an address during the church’s Youth Week celebration in Ho noted that this had led to overwhelming feelings of inadequacy, anxiety and despair.

The celebration was on the theme: “Care for God’s Creation, the Mission of the Church.”

Rev. Paemka said it was therefore imperative that the mental health of the youth was prioritized adding “We should seek help when needed and be each other’s keeper.”

He noted that the pandemic of hunger was also devastating most families and had greater implications for the country and the world at large.

“Many people are struggling to fend for themselves,” he said.

The Youth Programme Officer therefore urged the church and society to unite to create safe spaces for open dialogue and provide the necessary resources for their mental wellness.

“We need to revive our hearts and minds to rightly address the persisting problems facing the youth,” he stated.

Rev. Paemka reminded the youth of their sacred duty to protect the earth and also champion justice, especially in this crucial election year.

He told them that as they navigate their journey of life, they should be a responsible steward of the earth, advocating environmental justice and sustainable practices.

He advised them to stand firmly against exploitation, inequality and oppression.

Rev. Paemka urged them to be ambassadors of peace instead of being tools of destruction adding “reject the temptations of manipulations and resist any form of dis-orderliness.”

He noted that the youth should demand integrity, transparency and accountability from their leaders, hold them to the highest standards and be the change makers, innovators and leaders of today and tomorrow.

He called on those in leadership positions to be role models for the youth instead of using them for their parochial interests.

“Refrain from exploitation of human lives and the perpetuation of injustice,” he said.

He called on them to help create a more just and equitable society and commit themselves to protecting the vulnerable in society.

GNA

