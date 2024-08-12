Ablakwa donates medical supplies to Mepe Health Centre on birthday

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Aug. 12, GNA – Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu Constituency, has marked his forty-fourth birthday by donating a truckload of medical equipment worth $1.2 million to the Mepe Health Centre.

The donation includes incubators, dialysis machines, x-ray machines, hospital beds, mattresses amongst others.

It is aimed at boosting medical operations and ensuring quality healthcare for over 16,000 residents in the constituency.

Mr. Ablakwa pledged his continuous support to the Mepe community, and announced plans to construct additional maternity wards, laboratories, female wards, and washrooms to upgrade the facility.

“I am happy to celebrate my birthday with my beloved constituents. These medical supplies form part of my birthday gestures. I am hopeful they will help promote the delivery of quality healthcare in Mepe,” he said.

He urged traditional authorities and stakeholders to join forces in bolstering development in the area.

The MP lauded the leaders of SOS International, who supported him to provide the medical supplies.

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, Mankralo of Mepe, and Mr. Kofi Zigah, the District Health Director, received the donation and expressed gratitude to the MP.

Togbe Nego assured continued support from the Chiefs and elders to secure necessary medical supplies.

Mr. Zigah stated that the health directorate would also ensure its maximum input for the facility’s expansion and acquisition of polyclinic status in a few months.

Mr. Kojo Febian, the Chairman of the Mepe Development Association, pledged the association’s support to build more wards and lauded Mr. Ablakwa’s donation.

He called on individuals, philanthropists and NGOs to emulate the gesture to elevate the health facility.

The Ghana News Agency gathered from the Postnatal Care unit that since the commencement of work at the Mepe Health Centre in April this year, 23 newborn babies have been successfully delivered with no maternal mortality incidents recorded.

