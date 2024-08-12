International Youth Day: Civil Society Coalition for African Continental Free Trade Area to help youth harness AfCFTA opportunities

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – The Civil Society Coalition for African Continental Free Trade Area (CSCAfCFTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to partner with young people in Africa in harnessing opportunities in AfCFTA.

The Coalition said this in a statement to mark this year’s UN International Youth Day.

The Coalition said the Day was not just a celebration of youth sovereignty but a recognition of their critical role in shaping the future of their nations and the world at large.

“As we commemorate this important day, the CSCAfCFTA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting the aspirations of youth in Africa and beyond.

“The CSCAfCFTA remains dedicated to partnering with youth stakeholders globally, addressing challenges, and seizing opportunities to create an inclusive and thriving future for Africa,” the Coalition said in a statement signed by Dr Emmanuel Victor Brown, its CEO, to mark the Day.

According to the statement, this year’s International Youth Day aligned with the official launch of the CSCAfCFTA Youth Platform.

It said the launch marked a pivotal step in empowering African youth to harness the vast opportunities presented by AfCFTA, fostering a new era of economic integration and shared prosperity across the continent.

The statement said AfCFTA represented a transformative vision for the continent, promising enhanced intra-African trade, economic growth, and sustainable development.

It noted that the active participation of youth in AfCFTA initiatives underscored their dedication to regional cooperation and collective action, which were essential for achieving the full potential of the continental agreement.

“Together, we will support the implementation of AfCFTA, address challenges, and seize the immense opportunities it offers for inclusive development and lasting prosperity,” the statement added.

It commended the efforts of the CSCAfCFTA Youth Platform, along with its partners, youth groups, forums, associations, and organisations, that had worked to make the 2024 International Youth Day celebration a success.

It added that their contributions would build a future where African youth were at the forefront of economic leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The UN International Youth Day was established by the United Nations to be celebrated every August 12 to commemorate the resilience, efforts and contributions of young people globally.

This year’s event is held on the theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

GNA

