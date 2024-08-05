A good leader in four years can do better than a bad leader in eight years – Mahama 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bawku (U/E), Aug. 5, GNA – Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, says a good leader in four years can improve the lives of Ghanaians than a bad leader in eight years.

The former President therefore encouraged Ghanaians to turn in their numbers on December 7 to vote massively for him and all the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates in the respective Constituencies into government.

He said a massive vote for the NDC would end the “Suffering and hardship that we have been subjected to. Ghana desires better, and I believe that NDC will come and continue the good work that we started and did not have the opportunity to finish.”

The Flagbearer made the statement at the Bawku Naba’s Palace in the Upper East Region on the first day of his campaign tour to all 15 Constituencies in the Region.

Mr Mahama, in the company of Professor Joshua Alabi, the Chairman of his campaign team, Mr Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, and Members of Parliament among others, said the NDC would come and build up the prosperity and progress of the people of Ghana.

“Somebody says I have only four years, and that person has the opportunity for eight years. A good leader in four years can do much more than a bad leader in eight years.

“I believe that in the four years that I was President, you all saw the progress that went on in this country. I came and met an energy crisis, we resolved it, and I was even accused of providing excess generation capacity. Recently, our lights are going off again,” Mr Mahama noted.

He said the next NDC government under his leadership would reverse the challenges of the country and make sure Ghana takes its right path of prosperity and growth once again.

GNA

