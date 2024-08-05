Over 30 killed in hotel attack in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Aug. 4, (Xinhua/GNA) — At least 31 people were killed and 61 others wounded, after al-Shabab militants, stormed a beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital on Friday evening, police confirmed on Saturday morning.

Most of the victims were killed outside Lido Beach Hotel in Mogadishu, a popular hangout spot surrounded by striking beach hotels and restaurants, and frequented by government officials and businessmen, according to the police.

Five militants were killed by security forces, and a suicide bomber was killed, after detonating the explosives inside the hotel, the police said in a statement.

Security forces evacuated many civilians trapped in the beachside hotel, and safely defused an explosive-laden vehicle, parked in the area, said the police, adding that the security forces have ended the siege.

The attack, which has been condemned by the government and former officials, came a day after UN agencies warned of a potential large-scale attack by al-Shabab in the restive city.

A video clip shared on local media, showed many people lying on the beach, either dead or badly injured, with some calling for help.

Witnesses told Xinhua that a suicide bomber wearing explosive vests wrapped around his waist, blew himself up at the crowded hotel entrance, where hundreds of guests were seated at around 10 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

According to the witnesses, after the first blast, subsequent gunfire was also reported in the vicinity, and an unspecified number of al-Shabab gunmen stormed a beachfront building, where they were holed up as security forces, battled to end the siege which lasted for several hours. “The security forces responded immediately after the first explosion, and managed to kill the attackers,” said a witness who declined to be named.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack through their official radio.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

