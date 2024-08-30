30 farmers with disability receive farm inputs under PFJ  

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Aug. 12, GNA – Thirty farmers with disability in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region have received farm inputs under the Planting for Food and Job (PFJ) initiative to bolster their agricultural endeavours.

The beneficiaries were selected after applying for assistance through the Directorate of Food and Agriculture.

Each received seeds and seedlings of various food crops and bags of fertilizer to aid their farming business.

The PFJ was launched in 2017 by the New Patriotic Party-led Government as one of its flagship programmes to boost food production, promote farming as a lucrative venture, reduce food imports and increase exports, and generate employment opportunities.

Other disabled individuals engaged in dressmaking were also provided with a set of industrial machines to support their trade.

Mr Kennedy Kankam, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Government was committed to ensuring that all disabled individuals received their fair share of national resources.

He highlighted the efforts made through various NPP development programmes to offer startup capital and equipment to support disabled persons in the municipality.

Mr Kankam underscored the NPP government’s dedication to the development of Ghanaians, pledging to continue providing essential resources to foster the community’s progress.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items to support their businesses and improve their living standards.

