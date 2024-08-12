Stonebwoy, Wyclef team up for inspirational new single ‘Pray For Me’ 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has teamed up with Haitian-American rapper, singer, and record producer Wyclef Jean for a new song titled ‘’Pray For Me”.

The dancehall, Afropop-leaning track, produced by Ghanaian-British music maker Sammy Soso, serves as an anthem of resilience and perseverance in the face of life’s hardships.

The new song discusses the challenges and adversities of life, urging listeners to remain steadfast and hopeful in the face of hardship.

The song opens with a poignant plea for spiritual support as Stonebwoy addresses both his brothers and sisters, asking them to pray for him as he navigates through the trials and obstacles of life.

Wyclef Jean’s verse adds a powerful dimension to the track as he draws parallels between the struggles of African and Caribbean people.

The music video for ‘’Pray For Me,” shot on location in London, adds a visual narrative to the song’s powerful message.

Filmed by director Charlie Rees, the video captures a distressed young boy navigating the urban landscape, with scenes of him walking through gritty streets, symbolising the struggles the artists sing about.

The stark, moody visuals reflect the song’s themes of hardship and survival.

The “Pray For Me” song is a significant addition to Stonebwoy’s growing repertoire of socially conscious music and legacy collaborations.

The song serves as a precursor to his highly anticipated sixth studio album, slated for release later this year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

