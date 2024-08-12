Hearts of Oak mourns fan who died during Homowo Charity Cup match 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak have mourned the death of William Nii Laryea, a fan who died during their Homowo Charity Cup match against Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.



The fan is said to have died during the match, which Hearts of Oak eventually won 8-7 on penalties to defeat Heart of Lions and claim the Homowo Cup trophy.



A club statement eulogised Nii Laryea as a passionate and devoted fan who was always present at matches whether at home or away.



“His departure to eternity would not only affect his immediate family but also us as a club since we would lose his unflinching support and the passion with which he followed the club.



“We hope to liaise closely with his family to ensure that we would contribute positively towards the successful funeral rites of William Nii Laryea,” the statement said.



It also offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that the Almighty God would continue to guide and protect them in these difficult times.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

