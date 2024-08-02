GJA President cautions politicians against attacking journalists on election day 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has cautioned politicians and political actors to shun plans of attacking journalists before, during and after the December polls.

He said: “This election, if you do not have the temperature to accommodate journalists, please stay away from us. “Because if you come to us with hostility, we will welcome you with hostility.”

Speaking at the Sahel Peace Initiative forum on social cohesion, security, and peaceful elections, Mr Dwumfour said the GJA was committed to preparing its members for peace reporting and charged all other stakeholders to play their roles judiciously.

The forum, on the theme: “Building a more peaceful and cohesive Ghana: A collective endeavour,” is aimed at fostering unity, promoting security, and ensuring that the upcoming elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.

The GJA President said the forum was significant to deepening Ghana’s democracy and aligns with the objective of the GJA.

He said the media had a crucial role to play in consolidating the gains made in peacebuilding, saying “The media has the power to shape public opinion, influence voter behaviour, and hold leaders accountable.”

“To promote peaceful elections, the media must, provide balanced and impartial reporting and avoid sensationalism and bias, focus on issue-based reporting, rather than personality-driven coverage, and give voice to diverse perspectives, including marginalised communities.”

Mr Dwumfour said the media must also fact-check and debunk misinformation, encourage civil discourse and respectful dialogue, and hold leaders accountable for their actions and promises.

“By doing all these the media would be contributing to the reduction of tensions and conflicts in the country, increase voter awareness and engagement, promote transparency and accountability and foster a culture of respect and tolerance.”

He said as the Fourth Estate of the realm, the media would support the democratic process by exercising restraint and adhering to the ethics of the profession, saying “The constitution’s provision of freedom and independence of the media does not mean we should discharge our duties in a manner that threatens the peace of the country.”

The GJA president said, “Elections challenge democratic institutions like ours, however, the media will rise to the challenge.”

Mr Benjamin Barnor-Bio, Director of Election Services, Electoral Commission (EC), said the Commission believed that peace could only exist when the results of the elections were a true reflection of the votes cast.

He said it was, therefore, putting in place robust electoral systems to ensure that no one had an advantage over the other.

