Zongo chief exhorts political leaders to invest in Muslim youth 

Nkwanta (O/R), July 18, GNA- Alhaji Ibrahim Kayaba, the Zongo chief of Nkwanta South in the Oti region has appealed to political leaders to prioritise investment in the lives of Muslim youth.

He said providing job opportunities for the youth would reduce the risk of violence and radicalism and contribute to the community’s overall development.

Alhaji Kayaba during a prayer for peace to welcome him back home from Hajj, emphasised the importance of investing in the future of the youth, especially in the area of education, skills training, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

He also pledged to work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for the town.

Alhaji Kayaba urged the youth to stay away from violence and actively participate in the development of Zongo communities through peaceful means.

He also tasked them to take advantage of opportunities available to them and strive for a better future because they cannot afford to let them be swayed by divisive politics and violence.

The Muslim community in the Municipality in attendance came together and prayed for peace, harmony, and prosperity for the town.

