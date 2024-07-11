“Your plight as widows touches my heart”- Bawumia to widows in Bunkprurugu 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 11, GNA–The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to widows in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region to support his ambition of ascending to the highest office of the land to continue safeguarding their needs and welfare.

Dr Bawumia, who is the Patron of the Lepers Aid Committee, over the years, has been supporting vulnerable groups in society, including cured lepers, widows, street children and head porters (kayayei) with food items and financial support to cushion them.

During the interactions with widows at Bunkprurugu, the NPP Flagbearer said he would implement policies and initiatives to promote the well-being of the vulnerable groups in the country.

There were hundreds of widows, NPP supporters and sympathisers who drank and ate various local dishes during the event.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia emphasised the importance of supporting the vulnerable and, thus, assured them that if he is elected President of the Republic, he would implement policies and actions to improve their lives.

The NPP Flagbearer expressed his commitment to addressing their needs and enhancing their well-being.

Dr Bawumia began the second phase of his nationwide campaign tour in the North East Region and during the interactions expressed his readiness to promote his vision for the nation’s progress and development.

The gesture by Dr Bawumia to the widows showed his dedication to grassroots engagement and reinforced his focus on inclusiveness.

The Vice President emphasised his intention to connect directly with voters and understand their concerns.

“I am very touched and grateful to be with you this evening as the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 presidential elections.

“Today is the first of my campaign at every constituency, and I decided to start the campaign at home, and that is why I am with you today.

“I am your son and your husband, and therefore, I am asking for your support, so that I can help you when I become the president of the Republic.”

GNA

