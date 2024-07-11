Emmanuel Keyekeh not transferred — FC Samartex 1996 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 11, GNA – Reigning Ghana Premier League Champions FC Samartex 1996 have denied the transfer of star midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh.

According to reports, Keyekeh, who was named the best local player this season, has signed for Tanzanian top-flight club Singida Black Stars and has already made his cup debut.



However, in a club statement, FC Samartex 1996 stated that the aforementioned player was still under contract and remained an important component of their plans for the coming season.

“The Management of FC Samartex 1996 hereby notifies the sporting fraternity and the general public that player Emmanuel Keyekeh has not been transferred to any club.

“The midfielder continues to be under a valid contract with us and remains an integral part of our team,” the statement said.

Samartex 1996 further confirmed that their midfielder Seidu Dauda Yussif was the only player who had officially departed from the club.

“We would like to reassure our supporters to remain calm, as all matters are being handled with the utmost care and diligence, and the management is diligently preparing for the upcoming

season,” the statement added.

FC Samartex 1996 are expected to begin their 2024-25 CAF Champions League campaign in the coming weeks as they set to know their preliminary opponent after today’s draw.

GNA

