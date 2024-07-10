Yango awards top 200 couriers of delivery partners in Ghana 

Accra, July 10, GNA – Yango Delivery, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, has held a courier appreciation day and awards ceremony to celebrate top-performing couriers of its delivery partners.

In recognition of their exceptional service during the first half of the year, Yango awarded 200 deserving couriers with high-end smartphones, generous cash prizes and fuel coupons.

The two best-performing couriers received brand-new motorbikes.

The awards event took place in Accra on Monday, July 8th, 2024. It featured many stakeholders in the delivery sector including representatives from the Ghana Police Service, delivery fleet partners, consumers and couriers.

The event also included informative workshops on Road Safety, Health, and general well-being.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of Yango Delivery, Emmanuel Koduah, acknowledged the pivotal role played by couriers in the positive growth trajectory of the delivery business of Yango in Ghana.

He noted: “The delivery technologies that Yango has brought to the market have had a significant impact on several small businesses since its launch in Ghana. The service has provided SMBs with increased reach, cost-effective delivery solutions, enhanced customer experience, boost to online sales and flexibility in meeting market demands.

By partnering with Yango, small businesses have been able to leverage the benefits of efficient and reliable delivery services to scale their business and achieve long-term success in the competitive market landscape.”

Mr. Koduah praised the couriers and fleet partners for their unwavering dedication to Yango, commitment to customer satisfaction and tireless efforts in ensuring timely deliveries.

He highlighted the importance of recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance, emphasizing that motivated and dedicated stakeholders are essential for the growth and success of any business.

He also enumerated key initiatives that are currently underway to further support and empower fleet partners and couriers.

The Health workshop majored in the importance of general well-being which includes personal hygiene, and mental and physical health.

Topics such as proper nutrition, hydration, adequate rest, and the importance of regular exercise were discussed to emphasize the connection between physical well-being, personal development and job performance.

Strategies for managing stress, seeking support, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance were also shared to empower couriers to prioritize their mental well-being.

Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng of the Ghana Police Service delivered the Road Safety talk that covered a wide range of topics, including defensive driving techniques, accident prevention strategies, recognizing and mitigating potential hazards on the road, and the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

He delved into the significance of wearing appropriate safety gear and adopting a proactive mindset when faced with challenging and unpredictable road conditions.

The top two performing couriers Malu Eric Makija and Paul Amaglo shared their excitement and appreciation for motorbikes awarded to them.

Malu Eric said, ‘’I am very happy today because all my hard work and dedication has been rewarded. I now own a motorbike and I promise to utilize it to the best of my abilities. Special thanks to Yango and my fleet partner for all the support. Ever since I began working with Yango as a courier, I have seen several changes in my life. I now earn a good income which helps me take care of myself and my family.

“I have also become more knowledgeable about road safety and well-being. I encourage all couriers to take their work seriously and comply with all road safety regulations,” he added.

The special courier appreciation event not only underscored Yango’s commitment to fostering a culture of appreciation but also served as motivation for all couriers to strive for excellence. The company has stated plans to make this event a frequent one to motivate couriers and ensure that they are well-updated about safety.

Yango is an international tech company that transforms globally sourced technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango operates across 20+ countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Yango’s multilingual super app is available for free on Android and iOS.

GNA

