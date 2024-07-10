Kremlin rejects claims of attack on children’s hospital in Kiev

MOSCOW/KIEV, July 9 (Xinhua/GNA) — Russia strongly rejects claims of the country’s alleged attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Peskov said Russian strikes are carried out against critical infrastructure and military targets, related to Ukraine’s military potential.

He denied any attacks on civilian targets and said that the hospital, was struck by a falling Ukrainian anti-missile.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday, that “many eyewitnesses and other sources” have confirmed the hospital had been hit by a Western-made surface-to-air missile from the Ukrainian air defense system, that went off course.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Tuesday on Telegram that the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kiev was hit by a Russian missile on Monday, adding that the strikes had killed 38 people and injured 190, according to preliminary information.

The National Police of Ukraine said Tuesday, that the death toll in Monday’s Russian missile attacks on Ukraine had risen to 42, including four children.

At least 323 buildings, including the hospital, were damaged, it said in a statement.

