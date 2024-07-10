Nigeria women’s football team warming up for Paris 2024

ABUJA, July 9, (Xinhua/GNA) — Nigeria’s women’s football team, has commenced preparation in a training camp for the upcoming Paris Olympics, a local official said on Monday.

The team, known as the Super Falcons, opened its training camp in Jerez de la Frontera, near Sevilla. As of Monday morning, 12 of the 18 expected players had arrived, according to Ademola Olajire, the spokesman for the Nigeria Football Federation.

Key players, including skipper Rasheedat Ajibade and first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, are already in the camp. Olajire noted that the Super Falcons began training “in very high spirits.”

The Super Falcons last participated in the Olympics 16 years ago, at the Beijing Games.

The African champions have been drawn into Group C, alongside Spain, Brazil, and Japan, for the Paris Olympic tournament.

GNA

