Ya-Na appeals for completion of Yendi Sports stadium

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) July 15, GNA – Ya-Na Abukari II the overlord of Dagbon has appealed to the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to assist the contractor working on the Yendi sports stadium to complete it to boost sporting activities.

He said the sportsmen and women along the eastern corridor were yearning to see the completion of the stadium.

Ya-Na Abikari II in a speech read on his behalf during the Vice President’s campaign tour to the Municipality also appealed for the construction of the Sang to Kpabiya road leading to his hometown- Kulinkpegu.

He said the road passes through major farming communities including that of the 2022 National Best farmer and retreated the inconveniences anytime he was visiting his uncles and aunties back home.

Ya-Na said government had done a lot in improving the quality of lives of the people in the Kingdom and much work could be seen in areas of road construction, sports, commence among others.

He commended government for the progress of work on the Gushegu-Karaga-Naton road, Tamale-Yendi-Tatale road, and the Eastern corridor road, which would reduce

the daily accidents and boost the socio-economic activities particularly faming in the area.

Ya-Na congratulated him for successful selection of his running mate for the December 2024 general elections and also commended him for adhering to his advice against the use of intemperate language in his campaign.

He entreated him to direct all his campaign members and supporters to follow his good conduct and reminded him that despite the current economic challenges they faced as a nation he was confident things could get better.

The Vice President, who is also the Flagbearer informed the Ya-Na that he had now selected his running mate, and had decided to carry out his campaign tour.

He said the power of the country was in the hands of the President and Ya-Na would be happy to hear that his son Alhaji Dr. Bawumia was the President.

He assured Ya-Na that the Sang – Kpabiya road which he needed would be done and the road had already been awarded on contract and he would make sure the contractor start work on it.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama MP for Yendi constituency thanked Ya-Na for accepting their apology for failing to call on him enroute to campaign at Tatale, Sanguli and Zabzugu adding that Yendi had changed since the enskinment of the Ya-Na.

GNA

