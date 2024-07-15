Ahmed Suale Murder: Police invite ‘A-Plus’ to assist investigations  

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 15, GNA—The Police, on Monday, invited Mr Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as ‘A-Plus’ to assist ongoing investigations into the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover investigative journalist.

The invitation follows his recent claims on social media that he had some information regarding the case.

A news brief from the Police said the Cold Case Unit established in October 2021, under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to handle cases of that nature, had been working on the investigation into the case and closely engaging with the deceased’s family.

It said the Police was, therefore, pleased that A-Plus indicated that he had some information that could assist the ongoing investigation and had been invited accordingly.

Ahmed Saule, an undercover Reporter, was shot dead on January 16, 2019, by unidentified assailants reportedly on motorbikes while he was driving home from work in Madina, a suburb of Accra.

He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigation team and was involved in a corruption investigation led by Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Team uncovered corruption in Ghana’s football in a documentary captioned “Number 12”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

