Turkish Ambassador welcomes Ya-Na home

Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, July. 15, GNA – Mr Huseyin Gungo, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, has expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Ghana in all areas.

He added that Ghana was one of the countries in which Turkey increased its investment every year during a courtesy call on the Ya-Na in Accra to welcome him back on his 10-day visit to Turkey.

The ambassador was optimistic that the visit of the Ya-Na would bring many good things between his country and Ghana and mentioned the collaboration between

Turkey and Ghana, including the national mosque, and indicated the determination of the Embassy to send trade delegations to the North.

Ya-Na Abukari II thanked the Ambassador for his good works since he arrived in Ghana and praised the Turkish government and its people for the development and advancement chalked, citing it as a model state worthy of learning from.

He discussed the progress of his visit to Turkey and the agreements reached with some institutions and urged the ambassador to support the initiatives he started in Turkey to ensure its realisation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Present at the meeting was Dalun Lana Tapha Mahamadu III Sakpe Naa Alabira Ibrahim, Secretary to the Ya-Na, Alhaji AbdulRahman Mohammed and Public Relations Officer at the Gbewaa Palace, Mr Musah Yakubu.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

