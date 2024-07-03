World Vision Ghana presents start-up kits to youth at Bodi 

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Bodi (WN/R), July 3, GNA – The World Vision Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has presented vocational materials worth $9,208 to more than 30 youth at Sefwi Bodi to help empower them to improve upon their socio-economic well-being.

The items were presented to them after they graduated from vocational skills training of their choice which included tailoring, hairdressing tiling, masonry, carpentry, bakery, electricals, welding, mechanics, and catering.

The beneficiaries, between the ages of 14 and 24 years, were made up of 21 females and 10 males drawn from over eight communities within the Bodi District.

The gesture formed part of the Livelihood Improvement and Family Empowerment (LIFE) programme being implemented by the NGO to support vulnerable groups in its operational areas.

Donating the items to the beneficiaries, the Area Project Officer for World Vision, Bodi Office, Madam Madalen Selase Akubaku, said the programme was part of the NGO’s efforts to improve upon food security and ensure the well-being of children and other vulnerable families in their operational areas.

“As part of our interventions, we looked at improving the lives of the youths, especially the school dropouts through skills training, who will then become master trainers,” she said.

She said the skills they acquired would also help them make a good living supporting their families.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the World Vision Ghana for the kind gesture and said the items received would go a long way to help them to improve their livelihoods.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

