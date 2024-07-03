Duapa Werkspace marks fourth Anniversary  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (WR), July 3, GNA – Duapa Werkspace, a social enterprise focusing on skills development, business incubation and acceleration in Takoradi in the Western Region has marked its fourth Anniversary with a series of activities.

The Anniversary saw stakeholders gathering to take stock of the activities of the hub, where to sharpen and smoothen the next mile ahead, outreach to institutions to introduce the hub to young people aspiring to own businesses and homecoming for start-ups who had passed through the programmes and projects of the hub over the last four years.

Mr. Erasmus Mensah-Ackon, the Chief Executive Officer of Duapa Werkspace described the four-year milestone as an exciting one full of mixed feelings.

He said, “Looking back into the four years, we can only be thankful to God and to our partners and sponsors for the opportunity to train and produce more resilient start-ups in the Westen Region”.

The Programmes at Duapa Werkspace are transformative initiatives designed to address the critical issue of youth unemployment and underemployment in Ghana’s western region.

The programme provided a nurturing environment for early-stage startups, to transform innovative ideas into viable, sustainable businesses, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation.

Other initiative included digital skills, women in technology and Fashion and designing skills.

The Werkspace also collaborated with the Takoradi Technical University to establish a hub with a focus on nurturing the ideas and talents of students into budding and viable businesses.

Mr. Erasmus Mensah-Ackon projecting into the future said, “What we are seeking for is collaboration in the ecosystem to meet the needs of the youth in particular to curb unemployment and give the future generations hope”.

