Security Committee orders herdsmen to relocate from Yabram in Krachi East 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 3, GNA- The Krachi East Municipal Security Council has ordered Jibo and Iko nomadic herdsmen, families, and cattle to relocate from Yabram, a farming community near Dambai.

A statement signed by Mr Issahaku Yakubu, the Municipal Coordinating Director said, the security council’s attention had been drawn to the presence of the nomadic herdsmen, and families with their cattle within the Yabram community, which was posing a threat to the inhabitants to life and destruction to local farms in the area.

The statement again said that the herdsmen’s continuous stay in the community constituted a serious threat to peace and security in the community considering their involvement in many reported cases, which were brought to the attention of the Municipal Security Council.

The statement was available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) enumerated atrocities and barbaric activities meted out to the various groups including slashing, murder, and poisoning of water between 2020 and May, this year.

In May this year, Abdul Rahman Abdulai was reportedly butchered to death with his throat slashed.

Speaking to the Assembly member of the Area, Mr Philip Kwadwo Bidaba commended the Municipal Security Council for their swift interventions and was hopeful this would reduce the numerous reported cases of assault, and destruction of food crops by the herdsmen and their animals in his area.

He called on farmers and community members to remain vigilant and closely monitor the activities of the other herdsmen in their surrounding areas.

