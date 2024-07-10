Women’s representation in African Parliaments increase marginally in 2024 — WPP report 

Accra, July 10, GNA – Women’s representation in the African Parliament increased from 24 per cent in 2021 to 25 per cent in 2024, according to the latest findings of the Women in Political Participation Barometer (WPP).

Aside from the one per cent increase, it said women’s representation “in top executive positions in government” increased during the same period, however, “their presence in local government across Africa has declined”.

In East Africa, the report said women’s representation in local government declined by 11 per cent, “alongside a 16 per cent increase in women holding top executive positions”.

Based on the findings, the report acknowledged that “meaningful political participation for women in Africa is still slow.”

The WPP Barometer is a resource tool that demonstrates the status of women’s political participation in Africa. It aims to “provide evidence, particularly to legislators and policymakers, to advocate for and strengthen women’s political participation and leadership.”

The second edition of the report was released Wednesday, July 10, 2024, by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), through its Women in Political Participation Project, in collaboration with Gender Links, a related consortium.

WPP Barometer’s second edition followed the publication of its first edition in 2021, which provided insights into the status of women’s political participation in Africa.

The Women in Political Participation Consortium was launched in 2019 with support from the Embassy of Sweden in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Through the initiative, the consortium is advancing the project titled “Enhancing the Participation of Women in Political Participation in Africa”.

Among other objectives, the project aims to “amplify the voices of women in political spheres”.

To achieve its goal, International IDEA and its partners engage a diverse range of stakeholders, focused on gender and women’s issues.

It collaborates with the African Union and regional economic communities to “effect meaningful change throughout the continent”.

The Organisation operates in eight African countries: Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

International IDEA, with 35 Member States, is described as “one of the most trusted global sources of data and analysis on the health of democracy around the world” with a mandate to “support and advance democracy worldwide”.

Its functions include contributing to the public debate on democracy and “strengthening process, reforms, institutions and actors that build, advance and safeguard democracy”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

