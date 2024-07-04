White House rejects report Biden is mulling dropping out of race

Washington, Jul. 4, (dpa/GNA) – The White House has rejected a New York Times report that President Joe Biden is considering dropping out of the election following a disastrous debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump last week.

“That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than seven minutes to comment we would have told them so,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said that Biden has spoken to a “key ally” about this.

The unnamed ally told the New York Times that the 81-year-old president knew he might not be able to save his candidacy if he could not convince the public of his suitability as a presidential candidate in the coming days, according to the report.

While pressure on Biden is growing from within his own ranks, the best-known faces of his Democratic party have so far held back with harsh criticism and are publicly backing him.

During the TV debate, a raspy-voiced Biden fumbled his sentences, seemed to lose his train of thought, and struggled to get his words out.

The White House has faced a barrage of questions about the president’s health, even as it tries to move beyond the botched performance.

Biden aims to meet with Democratic governors on Wednesday to secure their support. He plans to give a television interview to ABC News on Friday. In addition, campaign appearances are planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the coming days.

Next week, Biden plans to give a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington.

Shortly after the New York Times report appeared, the broadcaster CNN also published a report with similar content, citing an ally. It was unclear whether the person was the same source. When asked what statement the White House wanted to make on the matter, the spokesman gave a short answer: “The same.”

GNA

