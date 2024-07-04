NPP’s National Council approves Opoku Prempeh’s nomination as running mate 

Accra, July 4, GNA – The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has approved the nomination of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to the Party’s Flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 presidential election.

The nomination was approved at the Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Accra on Thursday.

Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP, told journalists that Mr Prempeh was unanimously approved by the NEC.

He described Mr Prempeh as “results oriented” and expressed confidence that the Bawimia-Premeph ticket would secure victory for the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, 56, is currently the Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency – a seat he has occupied since 2008.

Born on Thursday, May 23rd ,1968, Dr Prempeh is a native of Pakyi-NO 2, in the Ashanti Region. He is a former Minister of Education and a Medical Doctor.

Dr Prempeh had his post-Graduate studies at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

He also studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prior to joining Parliament in 2009, Dr Prempeh served as Chief Executive Officer of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009, and as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003, serving the National Health Service, United Kingdom. as a Senior Health Officer.

Dr Prempeh also had a short stint at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a Medical Officer from 1995 to 1997.

In his last four terms in Parliament, Dr Prempeh has served on several Parliamentary Committees such as Health, Appointments, Special Budget, and Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Prempeh as Minister of Education in January 2017 and was subsequently named as a Member of Cabinet.

At the commencement of his second term in 2021, the President named Dr Prempeh as the Minister of Energy, and has since occupied that position.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

