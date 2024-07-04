Nepal PM faces crisis as key ally withdraws support

Kathmandu, Jul. 4, (dpa/GNA)- Nepal plunged deeper into political crisis on Wednesday as a key ally withdrew its support from Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s government, worsening the political instability that began with a hung parliament after the 2022 general elections.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), or (CPN-UML), the second-largest party in federal parliament, withdrew its support and recalled its ministers from Dahal’s cabinet.

“Our ministers submitted their resignation to the PM today,” said Mahesh Bartaula, the party’s chief whip. The party withdrew its support a day after it reached an agreement with the Nepali Congress, the country’s largest political party, to form a “national consensus government.”

The withdrawal leaves Dahal’s government in a minority in parliament, casting doubts over governance and stability in the Himalayan nation.

Dahal’s aides have said that the prime minister would face a vote of confidence instead of resigning. The Nepali Congress holds 89 seats, CPN-UML has 78, while Dahal’s party, CPN (Maoist Centre), has only 32 seats in the 275-member parliament.

Nepali Congress general secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that the new government will “bring political stability to the country.”

Since taking office in December 2022, PM Dahal, a former guerrilla commander better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, has leveraged the hung parliament by manoeuvring the two largest parties against each other, changing coalition partners three times to maintain his grip on power.

The alliance with CPN-UML was forged about four months ago, after he abandoned the Nepali Congress.

GNA

