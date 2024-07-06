Teacher implements project to advance reading among rural children

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, July 6, GNA -Ms Salomey Kwabea Agyei, a-37-year-old teacher in the Jaman North Municipality of Bono Region has launched a project to advance lifelong reading among vulnerable children in rural communities.



Ms Agyei, an English teacher at the Kofiko M/A Junior High School in the Municipality spotlighted the Bono Region in the international scene, when she attempted to break the World Longest Reading Marathon Record.



Through her Readspell Literacy Foundation, she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani on the side-lines of the launch that the project would further seek support and build community libraries, and standard ICT centres in deprived communities.



As the world turned into a global village and advanced through ICT, Ms Agyei reiterated the need to ensure vulnerable and children in deprived communities, regardless of their background, were not left out, but also access computers and other smart gadgets to interact in the digital space.



The project would collaborate with key stakeholders, including the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) to ensure that the project beneficiary children also access recommendable reading books and spelling bees, and workshops for teachers to promote literacy and lifelong learning.



“We are determined to build community libraries and ICT centres to ensure access to educational resources,” she stated.



The project is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of quality education, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and partnerships for the global goals.



She called for support from multi-national and mining firms, philanthropists, NGOs, United Nations-based agencies, and organizations as well as religious and corporate bodies to support the project.



“The project is dedicated to making reading interesting, easy and accessible for every Ghanaian child, particularly those in rural communities,” Ms Agyei stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

